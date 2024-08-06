Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.2 %

ICE stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.62. The stock had a trading volume of 919,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,922. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,724,000 after buying an additional 94,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

