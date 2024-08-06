Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $559,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. 4,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 342,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $6,730,169.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,595,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IFS

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.