InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.18

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.18 and traded as high as C$12.77. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.51, with a volume of 316,018 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.33%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

