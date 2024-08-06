inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded by Northland Capmk

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get inTEST alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTT. Northland Securities cut inTEST from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on inTEST

inTEST Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. inTEST has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.96.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). inTEST had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in inTEST by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 21.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in inTEST by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth about $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.