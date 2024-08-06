Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 27,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,425. The company has a market cap of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

