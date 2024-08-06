Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Stock Holdings Reduced by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.