IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01). IOG shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,103,820 shares changing hands.
IOG Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.95.
About IOG
IOG plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences.
