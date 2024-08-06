Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,233. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Several brokerages have commented on IOVA. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

