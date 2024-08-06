Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) PT Raised to $120.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 784,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,071. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.20, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $228,391,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,879,000 after purchasing an additional 772,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

