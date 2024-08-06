iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

WOOD stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

