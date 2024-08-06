Iteris (ITI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITI remained flat at $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,905. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.