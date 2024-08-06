Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Itron worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Itron from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

