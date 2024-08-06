Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 91,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

