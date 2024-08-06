Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.92. 262,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,858. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.