Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $715,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 226,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,946,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 49,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20,337.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.37.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.43.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

