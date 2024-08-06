Jane Street Group LLC Buys 227,711 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 250.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,711 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 146,765 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 204,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 46,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $21.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

