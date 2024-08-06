Jane Street Group LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,983 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth $152,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $43.54.
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
