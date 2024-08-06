Jane Street Group LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 412.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,494 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHLF. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

