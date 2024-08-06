Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,742 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.26% of Grocery Outlet worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 275,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $317,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.