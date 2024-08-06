Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 104,578 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY – Free Report) by 158.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,578 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GSJY opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $39.48.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Company Profile
