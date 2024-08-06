Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 11,647 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,252,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

