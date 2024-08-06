Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 36,288 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.23% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOI. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

CLOI stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $51.75 and a twelve month high of $53.03.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

