Jane Street Group LLC Sells 218,953 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,953 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.17% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIS. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIS opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

