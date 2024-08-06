Jane Street Group LLC Sells 7,721 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPS Commerce worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 73.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $191.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.16. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.