Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.34% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCRN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,077 shares of company stock valued at $608,946. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $575.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

