Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $324.13 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $359.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

