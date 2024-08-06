Janus International Group (JBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Janus International Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Janus International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBI opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In related news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

