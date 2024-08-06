Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $35.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 122.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,021,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,390,000 after purchasing an additional 599,790 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,536,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,325,000 after purchasing an additional 867,978 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,022,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 40,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

