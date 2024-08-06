JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD stock remained flat at $14.68 during trading on Tuesday. 460,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.