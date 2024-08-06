JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $42.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. 8,506,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,808. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CSX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

