JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $33.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,809. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,262,000 after buying an additional 591,631 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,254,000 after acquiring an additional 740,298 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

