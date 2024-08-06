JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $1,015.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW traded up $13.50 on Friday, reaching $963.49. 86,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,158. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $924.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $946.61.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.1 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $11,075,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

