Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.14

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.14 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 76.90 ($0.98). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.02), with a volume of 2,116,216 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JUP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.09) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.18) to GBX 91 ($1.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 85.40 ($1.09).

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £406.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,691.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23,333.33%.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

