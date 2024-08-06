Kadant Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:KAI)

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.50 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant

Kadant Stock Down 2.5 %

KAI stock opened at $301.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a 1-year low of $210.43 and a 1-year high of $363.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.74.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.