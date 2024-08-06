Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.28

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.28 and traded as low as $36.15. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 4,325 shares traded.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.51 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

