Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.28

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.28 and traded as low as $36.15. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 4,325 shares traded.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Down 2.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.51 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.92%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
