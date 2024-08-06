Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Raises Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KAROGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Karooooo has a dividend payout ratio of 242.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Karooooo to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 244.1%.

KARO remained flat at $35.39 during trading on Tuesday. 5,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,719. The company has a market cap of $756.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KAROGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

