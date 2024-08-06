Kava Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $328.20 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00037586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,949 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

