Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives $68.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kforce Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $63.17 on Thursday. Kforce has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Kforce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kforce by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 37,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

