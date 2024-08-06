Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
Shares of KEI opened at C$4.41 on Tuesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.82 and a 12-month high of C$6.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.51. The stock has a market cap of C$157.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.48.
In other Kolibri Global Energy news, Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.74 per share, with a total value of C$36,498.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,337 shares of company stock valued at $54,742. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
