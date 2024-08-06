Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Raised to $83.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KTB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 187,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,355. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

