Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Kornit Digital has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 4.6 %

KRNT stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $667.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRNT

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.