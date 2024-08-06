Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 212,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,139. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $158,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $158,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,256. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

