Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $180.71 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $93.95 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

