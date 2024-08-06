Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share (NYSE:LH)

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $14.84 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $228.60 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.37. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,616,000 after purchasing an additional 924,881 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,563,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,133,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,750.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after buying an additional 260,993 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

