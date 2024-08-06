LanzaTech Global (LNZA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. LanzaTech Global has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 152.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LanzaTech Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNZA opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. LanzaTech Global has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $298.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNZA

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.