Leerink Partnrs Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $547.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 293,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

