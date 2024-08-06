Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

EXAS opened at $55.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 212,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

