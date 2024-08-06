Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Owens & Minor, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OMI)

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Owens & Minor in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 over the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

