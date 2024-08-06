Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Leidos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,149,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

