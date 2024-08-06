LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.63. 64,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,962. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $91.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,506 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,067. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

